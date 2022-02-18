A couple who dodged a hefty restaurant bill on Valentine’s Day have been forced to settle up after being caught on camera and called out on social media.

The pair left a £180 ­dinner bill as they celebrated on February 14th, leaving The Mill in Stokesley, North Yorkshire believing they’d got away without paying.

They had four bottles of wine with the meal as well as a selection of indulgent dishes – and at first, they thought they’d managed to escape without having to settle the bill.

However, it quickly backfired after the venue sent out a stern warning online and told them they had until 4 pm the next day to send the money.

They posted on social media: “To the lovely couple that racked up a hefty bill consisting of fillet steak and lobster, numerous bottles of wine.

“Whilst we’re sure it was an honest mistake on your part that you left without paying, please pay your bill by 4 o clock today.

“You were sat opposite a camera and the CCTV couldn’t be clearer.”

It wasn’t long before the pub gave an update and the owners told their followers that the couple had been in touch and told them they’d cough up when the man had been paid.

On Tuesday night, The Mill posted: “The bill has been paid by an anonymous female believed to be his girlfriend!

“Bless, who said romance is dead?”

Crime doesn’t pay – especially on Valentine’s Day, it seems.

Facebook users were quick to comment on the pub’s post – and most couldn’t get over the fact that they drank four bottles of wine between two of them.

“Tbf they had FOUR bottles of wine!!! I’d forget how to get home if I drank that much never mind remember to pay my bill!” one said.

Another added: “4 bottles of wine??? How did they make a run for it??? My 85-year-old dad could have caught them up!”

