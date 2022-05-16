A delivery driver who made a 40 minute trip to deliver food for a customer refused to give the customer his order after discovering that he had tipped her just $8 dollars (£6) for the 12-and-a-half mile trip.

In viral footage captured by the homeowner’s doorbell camera, the clearly annoyed driver asks to speak to him before handing the food over.

The DoorDash driver tells the man that he “must not realise” how far the food had come. As she explained his house is in Smithtown, Long Island and the restaurant which had ordered from is in Commack, which she claims takes 40 minutes to drive. The man disputed this saying that it was between 15-20 minutes by car.

The driver then asks the man to adjust his tip to which he responds “What the hell are you looking for? I gave an $8 tip.” At this point the driver explains that she is going to return the food and starts walking back down the path towards her vehicle.

The video shared on YouTube has been viewed more than 800,000 times. The comments are mostly critical of the woman saying that she acted inappropriately and that $8 was more than enough. Some have defended her though.

One user who claims to have worked for DoorDash explained “I deliver with DD as well and sometimes they send me orders for something that's 10-15 miles away for about $10-12 bucks. The mileage they show on the app is the distance to pick up the food and then to the customers home, NOT counting the mileage back! If I don't get at least $1 dollar a mile for there AND back mileage, I decline the order.”

A spokesperson from DoorDash is quoted by The Mirror as saying: “We take the safety of our community extremely seriously, and such inappropriate behaviour is never tolerated on the DoorDash platform.

"Any behaviour that violates this zero tolerance policy is grounds for deactivation, and the Dasher involved has been removed from our platform. We have been in touch with the customer to offer support, and sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to provide every day."

