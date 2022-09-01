A new problematic trend, said to be deep-rooted in fatphobia, has sparked concerns across TikTok.

The trend-in-question shows people wearing oversized, baggy clothes with a text overlay: "When people think I'm fat because I wear big clothes."

The person then lifts their hoodie in a "gotcha" moment to reveal a "slim" frame.

See examples below:

The strange new flex has been slammed by users, with TikTok user Victoria mirroring the trend and rightfully penning as the caption: "It's just weird at this point".

One concerned viewer responded: "Every couple of months there’s a trend similar to this. It’s tiring, how do ppl not see a problem with it".

A second reiterated: "No but for real, why do they always bring this trend back every 6 months just in a different font???"





In a separate viral clip, Victoria wrote: "ur BIGGEST fear is looking like me?? damn thats crazy boo, lmk if you need to borrow a top from torrid tho!!"

The video shows the TikToker using a cartoon effect running away from the police.

Along with the audio that sings "it's cool when they do it, it's a problem when I do it", the text overlay reads: "Commenting 'twins' when thin people participate in fatphobic trends where they complain about how 'fat' they are."





Another TikToker, Mackenzie Moore (@chunkymak), urged people participating in the trend to consider how others feel when posting. She asked how they would feel if their body was "deemed as disgusting," writing: "It doesn’t feel good, does it?"



She also shared a reminder that "you don't have any right to know about a fat person's health".

One praised the TikToker, saying: "You are slowly making me love myself again! I love having representation of my own body type! And you are sooo freaking beautiful to me!"

"PERIOD PERIOD PERIOD," another added.

