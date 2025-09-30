Fitness influencer ignites backlash after calling out ‘photobomber’ at the gym

Filming in gyms has long been a hot topic in the fitness world. While it may be acceptable in certain situations – such as an empty gym or a private room – the real concern is the increase in confrontations and displays of entitlement that can sometimes follow.

One viral clip has been making the rounds on TikTok, with some viewers questioning whether the exchange is even real.

In the video, Jennifer (@jenniferrpicone) is recording herself doing hip thrusts on a bench, while a seemingly innocent bystander can be seen in the background near the free weights.

A minute into her workout, Jennifer confronts the gymgoer.

"Why are you standing there?" the TikToker asks, to which the gymgoer responds: "Why do you care?"

"Because you’re annoying me," Jennifer hits back, before the woman walks away, and Jennifer adds: "Don’t work out next to me."

Jennifer doubled down in the text overlay, writing: "Gym etiquette lesson #47: Don’t photobomb the content creator."

@jenniferrpicone She did that 💩on purpose 🤪 #gymtok #fyp





It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to chime in on the action, with one quizzing: "Are you for real right now?"

Another quipped: "You forgot gym etiquette #1: BE RESPECTFUL."

The viral clip even caught the attention of bodybuilder and fitness influencer Joey Swoll, who described the confrontation as "entitled."

He criticised Jennifer’s claim that she was being photobombed as a content creator, calling it the "most ridiculous thing" he’s ever heard.

@thejoeyswoll This is as entitled as it gets in the gym! 😡 #gymtok #gym #fyp

"You think you have the right to tell her she's annoying you? Seriously?" he continued.

Swoll also suggested she "build a home gym" if she was so concerned about being "photobombed."

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.