January is just three months away *shudders*, and in a bid to prepare for the looming blues and the lack of motivation that sets in four days after you swore you'd go to the gym every morning, TikTok is firmly tuned in for what's become known as The Great Lock-In.

Over the next three months, expect to see the platform awash with 5am starts, workout classes and guides to 'clean' eating as we all collectively attempt to get our lives together so it's not looming over our heads during arguably the worst month of the year.

@naturallystefanie Lock in for the next 12 weeks and see where the heck you can be by the end of the year 🔗

So, what is The Great Lock-In?

The Great Lock-In is a period between September and December where people commit to self-improvement, as the nights draw in earlier and social plans dwindle until the festive season. We'll let you decide if it's playing catch-up or just simply getting ahead for the new year, but it spans everything from diet and exercise, to finance and career goals.

Searches for the trend have surged 1,100 per cent in the last month alone, with some of the biggest emerging patterns we've seen being around hitting those 10,000 steps a day, ditching alcohol until the Christmas period, and committing to eating no sugar.

While some see it as a challenge to promote those small, sustainable changes, one more extreme video suggested you should be prioritising nine-hours sleep, drinking three litres of water each day, taking cold showers, not using your phone one hour before bed, and hitting the gym three to five times per week.





@privttalex2.0 FEW HOURS TILL THE GREAT LOCK IN | RULES . #thegreatlockin #greatlockin #lockin #lockin2025 #winterarc

Naturally, it's drawn criticism for its 'rules' reminiscent of the 75-Hard challenge, which encourages 75 consecutive days of sustaining a nutritious diet with no alcohol, drinking one gallon of water each day, taking part in two workouts per day, and reading 10 pages of a book.

However, experts say taking part in The Great Lock-In in comparison to the 75-Hard may just help you build resilience for life, if done correctly.

“What is driving the trend isn’t its outcomes or its benefits; it’s the timing. As summer begins to wind down, the change in season often signifies a natural shift in routine and a mental reset for many and a kind of starting line. Much like athletes returning to training before a new season starts, this period is a final push to end the year stronger", Anwen Davies, gym product developer at Net World Sports.

“Unlike the 75 Hard, the good thing about the ‘Great Lock-In’ is that its goals are much more flexible. People are encouraged to set realistic, performance-aligned goals that they can adapt depending on their lifestyle, whether that’s deciding to work out more consistently, improving hydration, or simply focusing more on recovery following exercise.

@cloudsjoo how to become unrecognizable by December 🎯 #thegreatlockin #lockin #septemberlockin #glowup #howtoglowup #glowupchallenge #glowuptips #glowupcheck #productivitytips #howtolevelup #bigsisteradvice #howtobemoreconfident #motivation #inspiration

“The structure also has the advantage of giving people accountability without the all-or-nothing pressure that can lead to burnout and being unable to reach desired goals."

The boom in popularity of The Great Lock-In may also just help to keep you motivated, through building a new community online.

Anwen adds: “Many participants are sharing their progress online. This shared experience can create accountability that is powerful and gives people a sense of satisfaction when following through on a commitment with purpose.

“However, like with any sustained training phase, there’s a fine line between it being beneficial and pushing it too far. Overcommitting without a realistic plan with small attainable goals or rest can quickly lead to mental and physical fatigue and risk turning what should be a confidence booster into a source of stress instead.



“That’s why if you are engaging in the 'Great Lock-In', it’s important to remember that the goal isn’t perfection; it’s consistency. Treat it like preseason prep, a window of time to help you create and sustain new habits, and head into the new year a step ahead.”



