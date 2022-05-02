Football fans have injected a dose of current affairs into their chanting as they joked about a porn-watching MP on their way to a game.

Last week, it was revealed that Conservative MP Neil Parish had been caught watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons not once, but twice.

Parish was the Tory Member of Parliament for Tiverton and Honiton but has since resigned his position after the shocking revelation came to light.

Now, the awkward incident has been used by a group of football fans who were passing the Houses of Parliament on a boat on the River Thames and chanting en route to a game.

Footage posted on Twitter by an editor at The Times, Patrick Maguire, appeared to show Luton Town supporters chanting: “We can see you watching porn.”

Maguire wrote: “Luton Town away faithful pause en route to Fulham to pay heartfelt tribute to Neil Parish: ‘We can see you watching porn!’.”

In the clip, the football fans can be seen pointing at the building on the bank of the Thames and referring to the news involving Parish.

Responding to the clip, one person wrote: “tbf massive respect on this.”

“Nothing but love and respect for my town,” another said.

Someone else responded: “wonderful, wonderful work from Luton here.”

Others joked that it was a sign that the scandalous story caught the attention of the public.

A journalist replied: “Is that what they call ‘cutting through’?”





