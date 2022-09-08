Idan Ohayon, a TikTok star from Israel who often joked about his weight online, has died at the age of 28.

Tuesday night, Ohayon's family confirmed to YnetNews.com, that he had died at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon by something medical-related.

Ohayon had cultivated over 100,000 followers and 2 million likes on TikTok. He often shared videos of himself eating food or poking fun at his obesity.

He recently won the title of Israel's best content creator after competing against other influencers in a reality show called The Creatoks.



"Thank you very much to the audience that supports me and makes a way with me, you really are the most important ❤️ and to the people who believed in me and gave me an opportunity and most importantly my entry into the Samsung influencer team," Ohayon wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year.

Online, fans posted messages of love to Ohayon by commenting on older posts.

"The heart is broken, may his memory be blessed."

"Hope you're well wherever you are you really are a real prince."

"Known you since you started with the network, gonna miss you dear friend," Linoy Daudi commented.

"He was a special man who made laugh and helped a lot. May his memory be a blessing."

@idan_ohayon מסכן הוא תקוע פה. . מישהו יכול לעזור לו?#freelove #viral #foryou





"This morning we received the news of the untimely passing of our friend Idan Ohayon. Idan was a talented and beloved content creator who recently won the reality series The Creatoks and joined our team. You will be greatly missed and will always be an integral part of us," Samsung Israel wrote in a post.

He is survived by his mother, sister, and brother.

