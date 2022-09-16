Thursday Night Football caused a lot of confusion for NFL fans after being the first game exclusively broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video.

One viewer joked how they were "doing more work than the players before the game trying to figure out how to get Amazon Prime on my TV." While another was forced to "send 20 straight text messages" to his daughter while she was in class to figure out the setup.

Amazon signed a $13 billion (11.4 billion) deal with the league last year, so it's no surprise that the man himself was in attendance.

During the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game (15 September), Jeff Bezos was spotted sitting next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

The pair were spotted talking to each other on the big screen, but fans soon turned to Twitter equipped with memes and jokes, with one describing it as a scene between Darth Vader and the Joker.

Bezos was also subject to internet memeification when he was spotted in what one described a "totally normal handshake" in an awkward sideline photo.

The viral tweet shared by KSHB 41 News’ Aaron Ladd opened up yet another roasting for the Amazon founder, with one saying: "They haven’t programmed the Jeff Bezos algorithm to do a proper high five yet".





Another quizzed: "What is Bezos doing to this man’s hand?"

While a third joked: "Jeff Bezos trying to interact with normal human beings is a sight to behold".

Kansas City Chiefs won 27-24 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, extending their record to 2-0.

