Jordan Peterson mocked by UFC fighter for threatening people who call him 'cis'

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren called Jordan Peterson's bluff after Peterson threatened those who call him 'cis' on Twitter.

Cisgender is term that refers to a person who identifies with the sex given to them at birth.

The phrase was coined in 1994 by Dana Defosse PhD., MPH to refer to people who aren't transgender that avoided marginalising transgender people. The Latin-derived prefix 'cis-' means "on this side of", and 'trans-' means "across from" or "on the other side of".

The use of the term cisgender has increasingly upset some, mainly those who are anti-trans, and Jordan Peterson has appeared to have threatened anyone who referred to him as "cis".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Peterson responded to an article written by the online publication Spiked, a British outlet launched in 2001. In spiked's tweet they write that "the term 'cis' is an invention of trans activists." Peterson then replied saying "call me cis to my face and see what happens"





Out of the various replies to the Canadian psychologist's tweet, Askren, a former MMA world champion in Bellator and ONE Championship simply said: "Lol you'd do nothing"

Whilst Askren appears to agree with Peterson's general view towards the term cisgender, he still had no problem criticising Peterson. Responding to a comment that said "you approve of this nonsense then?"

"Lol of course not. I just no Jordan Peterson would do nothing. Maybe get really really mad and that's it." Askren clarified.

Askren walked away from combat sports in 2019, leaving a lasting impact on various promotions such as Bellator, ONE Championship, and the UFC, as evidenced by his impressive MMA record of 19 wins and 2 losses.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.