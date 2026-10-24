Just Eat has issued an apology after an artificial intelligence trial went hilariously wrong, with foodies noticing an influx of AI-generated pictures flooding the platform.

From a jacket potato, which was literally depicted as a jacket covered in mini potatoes, to tiger prawns reimagined as mini tigers in a soup dish, the internet had a lot of material to work with.

A Just Eat spokesperson has since confirmed the images are being removed, with the company pressing pause on the trial until the technology is up to scratch.

"We want partners on our platform to show photos that accurately reflect their dishes so that our customers can be confident in what they are ordering and happy when their food arrives. We work with tens of thousands of small restaurants on their food imagery, including funding professional local photographers," they shared.

"We've been trialling AI-enhanced images and as with any new technology, it isn't always quite right the first time. We're sorry for any inaccurate images that have been posted. We're in the process of removing them and have paused rolling this out while we further develop the tool to ensure it best serves our partners and customers."

And while the company has apologised, we can't deny it has provided the internet with some hilarious content. From baffling interpretations of classic dishes to pictures that look like they've been taken straight from a fever dream, people have been having an absolute field day with the images.

A 'cat fish pepper soup' went down a fan favourite.

Then there's the cheese-and-onion tandoori pizza.

And let's not forget about that viral jacket.

The tiger prawns in butter sauce were somewhat disturbing.

"I'm not hungry anymore," another quipped.

The butter chicken was enough to make people reconsider their dinner plans.

And finally, we'll leave it here with the catfish soup.

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