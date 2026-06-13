Prawn cocktails and pavlova back on menu as 1980s revival boosts demand

A surge in demand for food from the 1980s is sweeping supermarkets and restaurants alike, as one grocer launches a guide to throwing the perfect ’80s dinner party.

The craze, thought to be driven at least in part by the return of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals series to TV screens, has led to Waitrose reporting soaring sales of tiramisu and corned beef, while chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants have added pavlova and a twist on rum baba to their menus.

Almost half of UK adults (48%) say 1980s dishes are making a comeback, according to a survey for Waitrose.

The return of the TV series Rivals is thought to be one of the factors behind the 1980s revival (Jeff Moore/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Some 28% said prawn cocktail was the dish they most wanted to see back on their tables, followed by beef bourguignon (24%) and bread and butter pudding (24%).

A fifth (20%) mentioned rhubarb and custard, 19% said they would enjoy a banana split and 18% said they would enjoy a quiche Lorraine.

The grocer said sales of its luxury prawn cocktail had jumped 170% year on year, while apple tarte tatin was up 104%.

London stalwart The Savoy Grill said tarte tatin was now one of its most popular choices, while head chef Arnaud Stevens is introducing the mojito baba to the menu – a twist on the 1980s classic rum baba and featuring a light baba sponge, lime and mint syrup and lemon curd.

Waitrose has even launched a 1980s dinner party guide, describing it as a “celebration of the decade’s most iconic food” and providing guidance on formats such as buffets alongside tips on shortcuts and presentation.

Lizzie Haywood, senior trend innovation manager at Waitrose, said: “The ’80s was a bold, expressive era for food, and we’re seeing that sense of fun come back in a big way.

Prawn cocktails are having a moment (Alamy/PA)

“From prawn cocktails and quiches to indulgent desserts and standout drinks, people are rediscovering the joy of these classic dishes.”

At Ramsay’s newly opened Bread Street Kitchen at London’s 22 Bishopsgate, head chef Kamal Rees-John is serving pavlova from a dessert trolley.

He said: “For summer 2026 we’re seeing a real return to retro ’80s classics that feel playful while still incorporating elements of finesse and theatre, and pavlova fits perfectly within that trend.

“Our guests are leaning towards desserts that feel joyful, shareable, and a little nostalgic, and pavlova delivers all of that.”

As well as 1980s-themed food, the fashions of the decade are also having a revival.

Vogue recently tipped ’80s-style jewellery as a summer must-have in the form of cuffs and hoop earrings, while Marie Claire cited the ’80s-inspired “Glamoratti aesthetic” as a clothing trend for the summer.