Olivia Rodrigo reveals her stance on using AI in music

Olivia Rodrigo has made her stance abundantly clear when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence in music.

The singer - who released her album you seem pretty sad for a girl so love earlier this year - recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter where she was asked about the fast-developing technology which has seen "soulless AI slop" making headlines and "flooded streaming services."

"I would never use AI in any of my music,” Rodrigo says in response.

“Absolutely no. Hard line on that. The closest I’d ever got is that once, me and [producer] Dan [Nigro] were like, ‘God, I wonder what ideas ChatGPT would have for an Olivia Rodrigo title,’ and they’re all f***ing awful."

Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Dandelion Stage during the Daisy Chain Fields Festival 2026 at Great Park Sports Complex on August 29, 2026 in Irvine, California. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Rodrigo isn't the only artist to call out the use of AI in music, other figures include Drake and Billie Eilish, the latter of whom described how she's a "little bit scared of it."

Elsewhere, the interview also touched on the success of Rodrigo's all-female music festival, Daisy Chain Fields. The event took place in Irvine, California back in August with Rodrigo headlining, and the performers included Chappell Roan, Doechii, Mitski, Bikini Kill, Garbage, The Breeders, Santigold, Die Spitz, Eli, Quiet Light, Devon Again, and Rachel Chinouriri.

“Everyone that I ever met in my life was there. My whole family on both sides,” shared Rodrigo.

“I planned it for a year and a half. I was joking about it to Alanis [Morissette], and she looks at me and she says: ‘This is more important than your wedding.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wow,’ and I just suddenly got a wave of nervousness. But, yeah, it was special.”

The festival raised over $10 million for women-centered nonprofits, with this number then being matched by Melinda French Gates to bring the total raised to $20 million.

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