Lad walks all the way from UK to Ibiza for charity and meets Wayne Lineker

There will be thousands of lads on their way to out to Ibiza this summer from the UK – only one, though, decided to forget flying and walk there instead.

21-year-old British man Henry Moores has done exactly that in order to raise money for charity.

Things began for Moores on April 12, setting out to travel more than 1,000 miles by foot to get to Ibiza before the first game in England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

Moores, who is a plasterer from Macclesfield, set out knowing that he needed to walk roughly a marathon per day.

His destination was Lineker’s Bar in Ibiza, and he reached out to owner Wayne Lineker on social media, who in turn met him and joined him for some of the walk.





Moores is raising money for the Tony Hudgell Foundation, which works to improve the lives of children “affected by physical, emotional or psychological abuse”. Tony is a seven-year-old double amputee who is still dealing with ongoing health conditions.

Moores posted on June 16, announcing that he had arrived in Ibiza. He said in a video: "Today's the day. I'm in Ibiza, I can't believe it."

"Emotionally, it feels a bit surreal. I've dreamed of this moment for literally months, months and months."

In the video, he announced that £119,000 has been raised, saying: “Thank you so much to everyone donating. Please keep sharing, keep commenting, keep liking, I love you all. And I'll see you tonight at Lineker's."

