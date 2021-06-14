Man reveals ‘life hack’ of wrapping plates in cling film to avoid washing up

A man has gone viral after sharing a “life hack” that means never having to wash a plate again.

Posting on TikTok, user @dam.i.on, who goes by the name Damion Francis, shared his method of wrapping plates in cling film before putting the food on top.

In the video, captioned, “Don’t like washing up? #lifehack #lifehackforyou #learnontikok” Francis is seen wrapping a black plate in cling film.

The text accompanying the video said, “Hate washing up?”, as Francis reveals his trick.

He put his meal on the plate and later revealed that when you’re done eating, you simply take the cling film off and throw it away, leaving you with a clean plate.

The text continues: “Well, you don’t have to!!!!”

The hack isn’t exactly environmentally friendly (TikTok/@dam.i.on)

The clip has been viewed almost 500,000 times but it hasn’t been without its controversy.

The use of single-use plastics to avoid washing up has been questioned as it’s not exactly an environmentally friendly method.

In a follow-up TikTok, Francis said: “All these comments about destroying the planet with one bit of cling film.”

When one person jokingly suggested he should just wrap the whole table in cling film, Francis replied: “Oh imagine the comments then! I’d be accused of single-handedly destroying the entire planet.”

With just 10-15 per cent of cling film recycled each year and plastic pollution a worldwide issue, it’s probably best to just wash up with good old fashioned soap and water.