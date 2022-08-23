A man said that millennials who are uninterested in having children "are in for a shock" because they don't realize how long life is - and people mocked him for it.

On Tuesday (23 August), Shane Morris, a writer and podcaster took to his Twitter to share his sentiments.

"Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over," Morris tweeted.

He added: "What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point."

In a subsequent tweet, Morris also mentioned the bond between "marriage and fertility."

"Without the natural connections and belonging that literally emerge from marriage and fertility, the latter years become very cold and lonely. Those 'Friendsgivings' will get old, quickly," he wrote.

People didn't hesitate to express how not every person can have kids or is interested in having them.

One person wrote: "Also, most Millenials aren't having children because they want to be hot & party. We aren't having children because we literally can not afford them, nor do we have the time to raise them."

"Then I guess everyone who can't have kids is shit out of luck," another added.

A third wrote: "Hot take: children shouldn't exist just to satiate the boredom and sadness of adults."

Someone else questioned the take and wrote: "Are you assuming every parent and child have this loving, unconditional relationship? Have you ever read a book or watched a movie?"

Check out other reactions below.

A study published by the Pew Research Center in November 2021 surveyed over 3,800 Americans between the ages of 18 to 49 about whether or not they would or are continuing to have children.

Among those in the study that were not parents, 44 per cent said it's not too likely or not likely at all that they'll have kids one day.

Fifty-six per cent of the group just don't want children.

Out of those that were surveyed that were already parents, 74 per cent of them are unlikely to have more kids.

