A man has shared the horror story of when he accidentally blasted porn on his speakers, waking up his neighbours up to three blocks away.

He began by saying: "So it’s about 2 am and was about to have my ritual before bed ****. Found a video and went to put my AirPods in."

The episode was shared on the Reddit forum, "Today I F*cked Up," where many people share their embarrassing stories the user titled his post: "TIFU by accidentally waking up 3 whole apartment blocks at 2 am with obnoxiously loud porn noises."

He said that his AirPods auto-connected to his dad's phone in the living room, making him think everything was fine: "I didn’t notice this as I got the normal connection sound and all. So turns out my phone auto connected to my neighbour's big Bluetooth speaker system, which I connected to a few times on accident before, so it decided to auto-connect now."

The poster shared that he lives in an apartment on the first floor, with two other apartments and their balconies right next to his, "so sound tends to echo pretty bad."

"I hit play on the video and for the first 10 seconds I heard nothing obviously, and right as they got into the ‘loud’ part i turned up my volume to the max," he wrote.

According to the Reddit user, this took place for about 30 seconds before he realized what was going on.

"I could hear it outside VERY f**king loudly once I took them off. It sounded like club speakers absolutely BLASTING in the peaceful 2am silence of 30 full seconds of loud porn noises. I honestly couldn’t f**king stop laughing into my pillow and it was by far one of the funniest moments of my life poor f**king neighbours from all three apartment blocks, and I heard a couple of people yell 'stfu' and 'are you f**king serious.'"

He concluded his story, "TLDR: Phone auto connected to neighbours speaker system and played 30 full seconds of obnoxiously loud porn noises at 2am with lots of balconies in the vicinity. Number of people very pissed off."

In the comments people couldn't help but laugh about the situation.

"It's 3am here. Had just considered the same activity. Turning off Bluetooth......Cheers" read one.

Apparently, one of the neighbors in question even made a comment: "Hello, I am Gavin, your neighbour. I told my friend at work this morning about this and on our lunch break he showed me this post. So here i am, never done this Reddit thing but thought it would be appropriate for me to tell you that I'm now aware of who you are. First of all, this is so fucking hilarious and I also found it very amusing how somebody accidentally managed to do this. I'm not mad and screw our other neighbours anyway they are a*sholes (especially f*ck Mary with that little yappy brown dog). Seeing how much attention this got I thought it would add to the comedy if I left my remarks. Thanks, Gavin."

The poster responded simply by saying: "HAHQHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH ARE YOU F**KING SERIOUSWHAT ARE THE ODDS OF THIS. Still I'm sorry for the embarrassment neighbour. Take all my Reddit coins, please."

