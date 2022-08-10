Who is Murad Merali and why has everyone suddenly started speaking about him?

Murad Merali has recently caused a stir on social media after explicit content was leaked online.

The podcast host and YouTuber has since shared a video titled 'Addressing my past' that includes a trigger warning for heavy and emotional content.

The allegations on Twitter feature raceplay (an extreme fetish where two consensual people use racial slurs and derogatory comments during sex), content from his alleged OnlyFans account and foot fetish material.

Twitter threads and speculations were rife, with the common theme: "Everything I’ve learnt about Murad Merali in the last 19 minutes has been against my will."

Who is Murad Merali?

Merali is a 26-year-old podcaster renowned for his regular opinionated takes on Love Island. His YouTube channel has reached over 300,000 subscribers with popular explosive interviews with ex-Islanders like Deji and Summer.

In addition to his online presence, Merali says he is a property developer with a degree in Clinical Psych & Cognitive Neuroscience, according to his Instagram biography.

Addressing my past









What are the allegations against him?



The YouTuber has faced controversy online after videos resurfaced that appear to show him engaging in foot fetish-centred content and raceplay consisting of extreme racial slurs in Reddit threads.

Much of which cannot be embedded for obvious reasons.

Fans of the podcaster have expressed their views on the content on Twitter.





What has he said in response?

In a seven-minute clip posted to his YouTube channel on Wednesday (August 10), Merali said, "First and foremost, the written content is not me, the severely derogatory comments are not written by me, and I will stand by that – this is not who I am.

"Some of this content is also not me, and I can profusely apologise, I take full accountability for how this has come across and how everybody has felt from this content."

However, he did take responsibility for "some of this content", acknowledging that it was not him "now, not recently, in the last five to six years, not any moment now."

Merali added that he did not write the derogatory raceplay screenshots.

He said: "These screenshots associated with these pictures, this vile racist verbiage that has been used is not written by me. This is not done by me in any capacity, and this needs to be made abundantly clear with full force immediately.



"People make their own captions, they mix it with their own pictures for their own satisfaction, their own desires, with their own fantasies, their own ideations – whatever they have. They then put it together for their own mental satisfaction for whatever desire that they have as a person."

He admitted having a foot fetish, saying it was a result of being sexually assaulted at age 14.

"I developed these fetishes, this foot fetish, I developed it through what happened to me. I needed to make money, that was my only goal to make money," he continued. "I needed to make money to get out."

He concluded his video by reiterating: "The specific racist captions were not written by me. I did not sit there and do that, at all."

