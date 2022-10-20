A TikToker shared their experience exploring a "quaint German town" in Brazil leading to some questions about the town's history from viewers.

"POV: you found a German town in Brazil where 90% speak German & they have the 2nd largest Oktoberfest," TravelWithJovi wrote in the video.

Clips of the TikToker eating German sausage, beer-tasting, and exploring the towns of Blumenau and Pomerode flashed on the screen.

The towns, located in the South Region state of Santa Catarina, are popular tourist destinations. Blumenau has the world's second-largest Oktoberfest celebration.

However, viewers quickly pointed out that the German-influenced towns have a questionable history.

"She's gotta know right," one commenter wrote.

"How fun and random! I’m sure there’s a totally normal and not horrifying reason that so many German people moved to Brazil," another person wrote.

"Was this town perhaps founded in the late 1940s?" A commenter added.

Many of the comments referred to the history of Nazis fleeing to Brazil after World War II to evade prosecution for war crimes.

@travelwithjovi 📍 #blumenau & #pomerode, an essential day trip if you’re in #florianopolis 🇧🇷! Quaint German town where you can experience #oktoberfest, eat #germansausage, buy #porcelain, go #beertasting, and buy award winning #chocolates! Booked through @Civitatis 🔥 it’s been raining the past week in #floripa, but this was the perfect excursion!

Famously, Josef Mengele - a Nazi officer and physician who performed deadly experiments on humans imprisoned at Auschwitz - fled to Brazil after the war.

Mengele died in Brazil and was buried in Embu das Artes. His body was eventually exhumed to test for DNA.

While many of the German-influenced towns in Brazil were founded before World War II, their reputation remains questionable for people abroad.

The Tiktoker did not respond to comments.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.