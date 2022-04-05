A polyamorous couple jokingly warned people about the dangers of getting the wrong person pregnant during a threesome - and some viewers said they could relate.

Jess, who goes by @cliquebaittvplayhouse on TikTok, took to the platform to share her surprise after discovering that a woman she and her husband spent the night with became pregnant with his baby.

In the clip, which has over 5.2 million views at the time of writing, the couple can be seen hugging and laughing as the situation is explained on the screen, despite her being open about her own fertility struggles on the platform.

“Gives my husband [threesome] for our one-year anniversary. He gets her pregnant and we don't have any,” the onscreen caption said.

Although the video appeared to be cheeky, people still took to the video’s comments to admit that they’ve experienced the same thing or expressed support.

"Lol calling me out. I’ve been in this exact situation," one wrote which prompted the woman to respond with: "Made it for you."

"This is how I got pregnant with my now three-year-old," another added.

A third wrote:"'That child is gonna love you just like his/her own momma!"

Others were flabbergasted at the couple’s sex life and were curious to know why a wife would be fine with her husband getting someone else pregnant.

"I would literally never [be] able to look at him again Idk how u do that to urself," a third wrote.

Someone else gave advice for keeping pregnancies within their union and wrote: “That's why I'm the seaman receptacle in EVERY [threesome] situation.”



The woman ended up responding to this comment with: "We’re poly. So it’s her man too. so. It would be selfish and unfair in our household and relationship to do so."

This isn't the only time someone on TikTok garnered attention for their lifestyle choice.

A married woman named Madi Brooks revealed that she and her mother swing and will often swap partners at events.

"Me and my mom are both swingers and it’s great, you know why? Because when I’m not in the mood I can just let my husband have her. Yeah, I’m that kind of wife,” she said in a video.

