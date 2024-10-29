Woman issues warning after brand 'used deepfake image of hers to promote product'

A woman has issued a warning after claiming a brand used an artificial intelligence -generated deepfake video that was originally hers to market its product.

AI deepfake technology is a concerning area of development, with often distressing implications for the victims involved if their likeness is used without their consent or knowledge.

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that a brand used her video and passed it off as their own promotional video using deepfake tech.

In a video that has been viewed over 3.2 million times, the woman who goes by the name Sam explained that she discovered a brand had taken one of her videos and edited the face to that of someone else.

“That’s me. That’s me in that video,” Sam explained while showing a screenshot taken from the video in question. “That’s not my face because they used AI to make a deepfake of me. But that is my video that is on this account that you are watching right now.”

She continued: “A brand took [it], made a deepfake of me using AI and edited my face, and reuploaded it to further promote their product.”

@sammci9 This is no shade to anyone who post their chidlren online, I just want everyone to be aware this stuff does and can happen so we should be mindful of what we share 🤍 #momsoftiktok #motherhood #internetsafety #parentsontiktok #parentsoftiktok #motherhoodjourney

The TikToker explained that the internet is “a scary place” and used the video to highlight why she no longer posts her children on TikTok.

Sam argued: “What would people do to videos of children? It’s very weird. It’s very scary. This is not normal.”

She added she doesn’t know how anyone behind a brand would think it was acceptable to edit and repost someone’s video.

Sam revealed that she contacted the unnamed company and the video was taken down within 30 minutes.

The TikToker took the opportunity to stress the importance of internet safety, particularly in regard to children.

