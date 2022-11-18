There have been many notable changes since Elon Musk's $44bn (£37.2bn) Twitter takeover that happened less than a month ago.

Since his acquisition, thousands of employees have been laid off, and the remaining staff have been given a "Twitter 2.0" ultimatum along with an elaborate list of suggestions to improve productivity.

Meanwhile, some users were banned for "impersonating" the self-titled "free speech absolutist", including comedian Kathy Griffin. Some advertisers have reportedly pulled out, and there have been plans to introduce a $7.99 subscription service for verified users to keep their blue ticks.

Subsequently, Twitter users believe the end is near.

While there is no evidence to support these claims, on Thursday (November 17), the hashtag #RIPTwitter sent users into a frenzy.

Many shared happier memories on the platform before the Musk takeover, along with links to other social media platforms such as Instagram and Mastodon.

Others (in true Twitter style) jumped on board the hashtag with a string of hysterical memes.

Twitter has recently reportedly told employees that the company's HQ would be temporarily closed with immediate action.

In an email seen by the BBC, Twitter staff were told that offices would reopen on Monday (November 21), with no reason or explanation for the random move.

It read: "Effective immediately, we are temporarily closing our office buildings and all badge access will be suspended. Offices will reopen on Monday, 21 November.

The message went on to say: "Thank you for your flexibility. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere."

Indy100 reached out to Twitter for comment.

