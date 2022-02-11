Adele recently sparked engagement rumors after her appearance at the Brit Awards where she appeared with a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

Many fans were left spiraling on whether this was the singer's way of subtly announcing that she and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul had taken the next step in their relationship.

Since then, Adele had yet to acknowledge the rumors, until now. Well, sort of.

While Adele was on the UK show, “The Graham Norton Show,” she was asked about her engagement status, which airs on Friday.

When asked by the TV host about the ring and whether she was engaged, Adele responded: “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” according to media.

Adele is relatively secret about her private life, so it makes sense that she is choosing to keep hush about this too. But still, fans can hope!

While she doesn't regularly post Paul, she did recently gush about her boyfriend after whispers of a break up began swirling.

In an Instagram post shared last week she wrote, "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!"

"Oh, and Rich sends his love,” she added.

Meanwhile, her appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” featured another tidbit into Adele and Paul's relationship—and they're talking babies.

Saying that the Las Vegas residency she cancelled last minute will ve “absolutely 100% happening this year," she explained: "It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

