All of the celebrities at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez $20 million wedding

Venice has long been a city of romance, opulence, and spectacle — and this past week, it played host to one of the most extravagant weddings in recent memory. And sure, it wasn't short of criticism.
Jeff Bezos, the 61-year-old Amazon founder, and his bride, 55-year-old former journalist Lauren Sánchez, tied the knot in a lavish, multi-day celebration that brought guests flocking to Italy’s floating city.
The couple arrived in Venice on Tuesday (24 June), kicking off three days of festivities said to span Thursday through Saturday.
From the outset, it was clear this would be no ordinary affair. With an estimated price tag of up to $20 million — reportedly around $50,000 per guest — the event was a spectacle of unmatched luxury and global star power.
The guest list, totalling around 200 people, brought together a mix of high-profile names from across the world. Hollywood actors, political figures, royals and business leaders were all in attendance. Among them were Usher, members of the Kardashian family, and Queen Rania of Jordan.
Sánchez, dazzling in a custom white Dolce & Gabbana gown, later took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebration.
And while the vows may have been private, the guest list was anything but.
Here's who made the cut...
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah, the legendary talk show host and media powerhouse, was spotted arriving in Venice on Thursday — no surprise, given she was front and centre at their engagement bash in 2023.
Getty Images
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner arrived in Venice a day after her partner Corey Gamble, with her daughters also in attendance.
Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney, known for her role in Euphoria, was seen in Venice enjoying the wedding weekend.
Usher
Usher was spotted arriving at the Gritti Hotel in Venice just before the wedding events began.
Getty Images
Ellie Goulding
British singer Ellie Goulding turned heads at the wedding rehearsal on Thursday evening in a striking red sequinned dress, and was seen chatting with guests while waiting for her boat to the ceremony.
Getty Images
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian was spotted in Venice alongside her sister, Kim. The pair later shared photos from the celebrations on Instagram.
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom arrived in Venice without Katy Perry, who is away on tour, amid ongoing speculation about the status of their long-term engagement.
Getty Images
Sarah Staudinger
Sarah Staudinger, founder of fashion label STAUD, arrived in Venice on Thursday, accompanied by her husband, businessman Ari Emanuel, CEO of TKO Group Holdings.
Getty Images
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were among the earliest arrivals in Venice, with their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shared some BTS snaps with her 356 million Instagram followers.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie were seen spending some quality time together amid the wedding celebrations.
Getty Images
Jewel Kilcher
Singer-songwriter Jewel turned to Instagram to share some photos from her "favourite city".
Tom Brady
Tom Brady arrived by water taxi on Thursday. He shares a close friendship with Bezos, both residing in Miami’s elite Indian Creek neighbourhood, known as the “Billionaire Bunker.”
Getty Images
Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was also among the guests for the wedding celebrations.
Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted departing a hotel, wearing a black LA Dodgers cap as he was guided onto a boat.
Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner joined the Kar-Jenner clan in Venice, with Kourtney Kardashian the only sister who didn’t attend.
Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Supermodel Karlie Kloss, expecting her third child with husband Joshua Kushner, was seen stepping off a Venetian water taxi on Thursday.
Getty Images
Natasha Poonawalla
Philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla attended the celebrations and later posted an Instagram video showcasing her pre-wedding outfit.
Getty Images
Queen Rania
Queen Rania of Jordan was spotted travelling from Venice Marco Polo airport to the boats.
Getty Images
You may also like...
- All of the celebrities at the $600M Ambani wedding
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's ‘obscene' Venice wedding costs have critics asking the same question
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.