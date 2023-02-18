Alison Brie streaks nude through hotel to give husband a "shock to his system"

Alison Brie has gone viral after she streaked nude through a hotel to prank her husband Dave Franco who didn't exactly see the funny side of the stunt.

The 40-year-old actor shared the clip, which has now been viewed more than two million times on Instagram, writing in the caption: "What to do when your husband is feeling anxious about his movie premiere…"

In the short clip, Brie streaks at full speed down the corridor of the London Hotel in Los Angeles to the room where she and Franco were presumably staying.

The Glow star then knocks on the door and waits for her husband to open it. In the caption for the video, it says that Franco thought Brie was in the shower but little does he know that she is naked and waiting on the other side of the door.

When Franco does finally open, Brie responds by yelling "happy premiere night." However, the exasperated but amused Franco can only reply with "get out of the hall." Brie nonchalantly responds with "I've done three laps already."





The husband and wife combo have teamed up for Franco's second feature as a director, the Amazon Prime romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know. They previously worked together on Franco's directorial debut the 2020 horror The Rental.

Later speaking about the moment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Franco said: "As much as it was a shock to my system to open the door, it was also the least surprising thing that's happened this year to find her naked in the hallway of the London Hotel."

Somebody I Used to Know is available to watch on Amazon Prime now.

