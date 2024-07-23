Andrew Garfield’s ‘witch’ girlfriend condemns cruel response to their romance

Andrew Garfield ’s “witch” girlfriend has slammed the “misogynistic” response she has received to their relationship.

The Spider-Man star went public with his relationship with self-proclaimed “professional witch” and “spiritual mentor” Dr. Kate Tomas in April, but it seems she was unprepared for the level of reaction their relationship would create.

In an interview with the Sunday Times , Tomas opened up about what the press and public interest had been like to experience, and the misogynistic sentiment around a woman’s accomplishments versus a famous man’s.

“It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” Tomas explained. “I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow.”

Tomas has a PhD in Theology from the University of Oxford, where she also taught Theology and Philosophy. Tomas and Garfield were romantically linked in April after they were spotted holding hands while out on an apparent double date with singer Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in California.

Tomas continued, explaining that the press intrusion is difficult to deal with.

“They [the paparazzi] will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst,” Tomas added.

On her podcast, The Friday Emails , Tomas said the reaction from fellow women was equally as hurtful.

She said: “F***ing hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way.”

