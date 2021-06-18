Billie Eilish reveals she was ‘not OK’ with fan reaction to her Vogue photoshoot

Last month, 19-year-old music superstar Billie Eilish made headlines around the world when she appeared on the front cover of British Vogue wearing vintage lingerie a significant change from her signature look.

Eilish had become known for her baggy outfits and green and black hair which is a perfectly acceptable look for a person her age but the Vogue photoshoot really turned heads, especially amongst her fans.

There were suggestions that the star had succumbed to efforts to sexualise her, but fans defended her by saying that she was becoming more comfortable in her own body and there was no need to criticise her.

However, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish admitted to having mixed feelings about the fan response after seeing an image comparison online. She said: “I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to the new Vogue cover]. Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth’.

“I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that.’”

During the Vogue interview, Eilish spoke out for body positivity and people who had criticised her for showing more of her body. “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore,” said the singer. “If I am, then I’m proud”

She added: “Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

Billie Eilish is set to release her second album Happier than Ever on 30th July.