While attending the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, Bill Hader was seen sporting a black face covering - seemingly one of the few celebrities who chose to do so.

At various points in the show, Hader's N95 mask was spotted while the camera focused on a different celebrity. He was later photographed sitting next to Barry co-star Henry Winkler.

People praised the former SNL cast member for adhering to pandemic safety precautions during the large award show attended by other celebrities.

"Respect to Bill Hader for unabashed mask wearing at a high-profile event," Amy tweeted.



"Shout out to Bill Hader for wearing a mask," Lex wrote.

The Emmys, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in in downtown Los Angeles, do not require ticketed visitors to wear a mask although they are "strongly recommended".

Los Angeles lifted indoor mask requirements in February but have been tempted to reinstall the mask mandate at several points in the year.

As of Monday, there have been 4,544 Covid cases reported in LA.

Last year Emmy's faced backlash for not adhering to social distancing restrictions and not hosting the event outdoors.

But one year later, restrictions have relaxed as vaccines have become more available to the public. Although immunocompromised people are still tasked with protecting themselves.

Hader's show Barry was nominated for 14 different Emmys and won three.

