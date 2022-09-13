Last night saw the Emmy Awards take place, but fans of Better Call Saul were left unhappy that the show was “snubbed” after it walked away empty-handed.

The Breaking Bad spin-off has received rave reviews from fans and critics with the final series of the show being described as “perfect” by some.

At this year’s Emmy Award ceremony, it received a host of nominations including for outstanding drama series and outstanding lead actor for Bob Odenkirk, who plays lawyer Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn was also up for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Kim Wexler.

In total, the show has received 46 Emmy nominations since it first aired in 2015 but has never taken home an award, leaving some of the show’s fans livid.

Some vented their frustration at the decision on Twitter, with one fan saying that the Emmy Awards are “dead to me now”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person suggested: “I’m convinced the Emmys just flat out doesn’t like Better Call Saul for some reason.

“Throughout the years it deserved so many wins but it’s been constantly snubbed.”

Another wrote: “actual f**king crime.”

Someone else said: “The #Emmys are dead to me now.

#BetterCallSaul will remain as the greatest tv show for decades.”

“Bob Odenkirk. Rhea Seehorn. Better Call Saul.



“A generational actor. A generational actress. Arguably the best drama series in recent memory, if not in history.

“All snubbed at the #Emmy. What a sick joke,” another upset fan said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.