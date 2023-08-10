The American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has reacted to a fake viral image of her posted on a TikTok account posing as CNN where she sports a very short crop top.

The 21-year-old pop star shared the image on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In her Instagram Stories, the 'What Was I Made For' singer shared an image from a TikTok account called 'CNN News'. However, the real CNN's TikTok page is just called 'CNN' indicating that this account, which now appears to have changed its name, is either a parody or pretending to be the world-renowned news network.

The image shows Eilish on stage wearing matching off-white shorts, shirt and crop top. However, the crop top has been extensively edited, either by AI or Photoshop, to expose most of the singer's breasts.

In the post, Eilish simply wrote: "This edit holy s**t. You guys. are insane" along with two skull emojis.

Billie Eilish/Instagram





It's not known where the original image came from or who made it but it has since resurfaced on TikTok.

An account called Hunterm9.9 shared the image on July 7th and it has since received more than 1.2 million views.

Many of the comments on the post noted that Eilish has shared the story on Instagram.

"HELP SHE SAW THE PHOTO," wrote one person.

"Here from Billie's story haha" another said.

However, some were a little more critical of the sexualised image.

One person added: "Ai is getting out of hand."

Another noted the inaccuracies, stating: "That is not Billie. Those are not bills tattoos she has a dragon on her hip and 3 fairies on her wrist."

