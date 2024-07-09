Blake Lively shares her secret to a happy marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has lifted the lid on a rule she and Ryan Reynolds abide by to maintain a happy marriage.

The A-list couple are famed for throwing hilarious digs at one another on social media, with Lively recently teasing her husband during his Deadpool & Wolverine press tour.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday (6 July), the Gossip Girl star shared a snap of Reynolds and Hugh Jackman playing with water guns at the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea.

"When he tells you he’s going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break," Lively joked to her 45 million followers.

The pair first met back in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern. They tied the knot in 2012 and have since had four children together.

Earlier this year, Lively spoke with her friend Amber Tamblyn on her show Further Ado, where she revealed they made one specific rule in their work life to maintain their healthy relationship.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," she said during the episode, as reported by E! News. "So that we could always prioritise our personal life.”

She confessed that it took some time to get used to, especially after becoming parents.

"That takes working really hard when we're not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance," she added.

"I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping.

"Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."

