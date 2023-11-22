Brad Pitt has reportedly come under fire from his adopted son in a scathing post on Instagram.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, the 19-year-old adopted son of Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is said to have hit out at the actor by calling him an "awful human being" and a "world-class a**hole".

The post is said to have been posted on Father’s Day in 2020, when Jolie-Pitt was just 16.

He reportedly wrote at the time: "Happy Father's Day to this world-class a***hole"!

"You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.

Pitt and Jolie adopted Pax in 2012 Getty Images

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.

"You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.

"So, Happy Father's Day, you f***ing awful human being!"

Pax was adopted from a Vietnamese orphanage near Ho Chi Minh City in 2012. He is one of six children the former couple have together, along with Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

The comment was reportedly posted to Pax’s Instagram story, with resurfaced screenshots having gone viral this week, MailOnline reports.

Pitt and Jolie split after six years of marriage in 2016. Jolie cited “irreconcilable differences” between them when filing for divorce.

Pitt was also investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services over child abuse allegations following an elleged altercation with son Maddox on a private jet five days before Jolie filed for divorce. Pitt denied any allegations of any abuse against his children, a source close to the actor said at the time.

Pitt was subsequently cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after being investigated.

Then, in 2022, a detailed account of what transpired on the private plane was made public after FBI records were leaked to the press.

According to the documents, Jolie told investigating officers that Pitt’s actions during the flight from France to Los Angeles frightened their children, aged between 8 and 15 at the time.

Jolie also said that Pitt allegedly lunged at one of their kids after they called him a “prick”, adding she had to hold him back “in a choke hold”.

