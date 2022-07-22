Britney Spears has never been the type to shy away from posting nudes on social media.

And Thursday morning was no different as the pop icon shared more nude snaps to her Instagram account from her London hotel room.

The images showed the "Toxic" singer in various moments of undress, from bikini bottoms to baring it all.



In one, she lay on her bed in a blue-green bikini bottom and covered her cleavage with her hand.

Spears' hair was also pulled back into a messy bun, and a pendant choker necklace was around her neck.

The singer even posed completely nude with just a few emojis creating some modesty.

'Waking up in London with my Cabo thong !!!' she captioned one post.

Spears captioned another photo: "Not sure … tea or coffee ???? I held my phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this …"

The singer also used a red heart emoji to conceal her cleavage.

The person that wasn't featured in the hotel snaps was her husband, Sam Ashgari.

The couple wed at Britney's home in Los Angeles in June.

A report from Peoplenoted that Spears "loved" the wedding and that it was everything she "could have wished for and more."

Spears even confessed that she had a panic attack before she walked down the aisle.

"It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning, but then at 2:00 pm, it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together," she wrote on Instagram.

She continued: "The ceremony was a dream, and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding, and I'm still in shock !!"

