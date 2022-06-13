Britney Spears has given a glimpse of her wedding celebrations and revealed she wore her "first diamond thong," as she danced at her reception.

The 40-year-old pop star married partner Sam Asghari on June 9 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles and posted footage of the big day on Instagram to her 41.5m followers.

In one of the clips, the newlyweds are cutting shapes on the dance floor at their reception with Spears sporting a short black Versace blazer dress.

Spears playfully referenced the outfit by assuring people she was indeed wearing something underneath and wrote: "LIVING IS GIVING … pssss don’t worry I had my first diamond thong underneath my jacket … hope I didn’t offend anyone," along with winking face tongue emojis.

Asghari matched with a black t-shirt at the reception with "Britney & Sam," adorned on it as the 28-year-old danced with his new wife.

This wasn't the only look from the singer's wedding as she was also photographed wearing a "two-toned outfit" and also a red fringed dress, Vogue reported.

Meanwhile, for the nuptials, Spears stunned in a custom white Versace off-the-shoulder wedding dress, accessorised with a long veil and white choker which was featured at the beginning of her Instagram clip where she posed with Asghari.

The pair were then filmed as they shared a kiss on a balcony before footage from the reception played which showed Spears dancing with Madonna as her iconic hit Like A Virgin, was played.

Fans loved seeing the "Queen of Pop" and the "Pop Princess" having a boogie together - in the comments, one person wrote: "Omg!!!! How iconic was dancing like a virgin with Madonna!"

"Britney and Madonna dancing to like a virgin?! This is ICONIC," another person said in agreement.



The One More Time singer described the "incredible people" who attended her wedding in another Instagram post where she referred to Madonna as well as Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez who were all photographed together at the event.

"@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress," she wrote.

Spears' family were absent from the wedding following the star's controversial 13-year-long conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie being terminated by a judge in November last year.

The singer's estranged mother Lynne Spears did leave a comment on Spears' Instagram post on Friday though.

"You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, her two children Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline also didn't attend the wedding.

But Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ: "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016 after they met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party, and announced their engagement in September last year.

