Chester Bennington's teenage son has issued an excoriating take-down of the “bulls**t” conspiracy theories that continue to surround his dad’s death.

The Linkin Park star took his own life back in 2017, aged just 41 years, following a long battle with depression and substance abuse.

His suicide was met with suspicion by swathes of fans at the time who, rather than consider his family’s grief, flooded the internet with bogus claims that the singer had been murdered.

Last month, Tyler Bennington, 17, posted a tribute to his father on what would have been his 47th birthday, with the caption: “Mental health is just as important as anything else.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, last week, he called out a comment made on his post reading: “Your dad didn’t kill himself! I think you know that though!”

Tyler made it clear that no, he does not “know that” because it isn’t true.

"This is the bull**** I will not be dealing with on my page – this person is getting blocked,” the 17-year-old said in a mature and moving monologue.

"I’m a child, this is inappropriate to comment on my posts or on anybody’s post for that matter."

He continued: "There’s no evidence to any of these theories that have been made. These are all just vain attempts to sensationalise and make what really is a tragedy a big story to tell people."

He ended his clip by addressing the commentator directly with the instruction: "Get a life, man.”

@thetylerbennington Replying to @thoughtprovokingwisdom I will not tolerate this kind of behavior about me, my family, or any fan on my page. It pains me to know that there are still people in the world who listen to this sttention seeking slander. This is the only video i will post like this, for any other comments like this, I reserve the right to movk and ridicule you back before blocking you. Thank you to everyone who has left supportive and kind comments. You are truly kind people. #mentalhealthmatters #fuckdepression #makechesterproud #suicidepreventionawarenes

Tyler accompanied his video with a lengthy caption reading: "I will not tolerate this kind of behaviour about me, my family or any fan on my page.

"It pains me to know that there are still people in the world who listen to this attention-seeking slander.”

He went on: "For any other comments like this, I reserve the right to mock and ridicule you back, before blocking you."

Wrapping things up on a more positive note, he added: "Thank you to everyone who has left supporting and kind comments. You are truly kind people.”

His video racked up more than 2.8 million views and 310,000 likes in five days, as fans flocked to offer their support.

“Your dad was a real man with real feelings and real struggles, your loss is not a conspiracy theory for people to pick apart. I’m so sorry,” one wrote.

“People forget that celebrities are real people with real families that have feelings. Sorry they're putting you through this, much love,” commented another.

“Conspiracy theorists are a plague to rational thought. Good on you for making this,” added a third.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.