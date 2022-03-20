Football favourite Chris Kamara has received an outpouring of support on Twitter, after the Soccer Saturday presenter revealed he has developed apraxia of speech alongside a thyroid condition he was diagnosed with last year.

The TV legend, perhaps best known for a hilarious clip of him missing a red card whilst commentating a 2010 match between Portsmouth and Blackburn, sparked concerns from viewers this week who described his speech as “slurred” during this week’s programme.

One wrote: “Is Chris Kamara OK? He really doesn’t sound well with how slow his speech is and slurring his words. It’s worrying.”

“Is Chris Kamara unwell? Very slurred speech on Sky Sports,” asked another.

Confirmation that the broadcaster was “OK ish” came later that day, in a message posted by Kamara to his Twitter followers.

He said: “Alongside my thyroid problem I have developed apraxia of speech and have been working to get my speech back to normal. Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal.

“Hopefully I can beat this!”

Chris Kamara updated his followers over the weekend Joe Maher/Getty Images

Apraxia of speech is a disorder whereby an individual has difficulty with correct and consistent speech, with the brain knowing what the person wants to say, but struggles with the necessary mouth movements.

Kamara’s tweet has since received a flood of well wishes from fans, with many responding to send their love and support to the star.

The pundit had previously encouraged his followers to “get yourself checked out before it gets worse” if they have any suspicions “that things may not be right”, after he shared his experience living with a thyroid condition on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 last year.

