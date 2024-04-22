Justin Bieber leads tributes for former housemate Chris King

Justin Bieber has led tributes for rapper and former housemate Chris King who died at age 32 over the weekend.

Details of King's death are unknown, though speculations suggest it could be tied to an alleged shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bieber has since taken to his Instagram Stories with a video of the pair hugging that was originally posted on his friend's social media account.

"Love you bro. This one hurts," he wrote. "Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother."

King previously shared the video of him and Bieber on 1 December with a caption that read: "fun fact: i lived at my brother krib for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago. glad some people never change no matter what. all love, forever extended family. @justinbieber."









Fellow rapper and friend Trippie Redd confirmed the news online with a carousel of photos.

"I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!!" he wrote. "I can’t catch a break."

He later posted two more photos with King on stage, writing: "Original 1400 I love you until we meet again twin!

"I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking he introduced me to @elliotgrainge & @milothelight and he had the best energy always he had so many friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother."

Tributes soon flooded in under King's last Instagram post.

"RIP bro, i remember when we linked in columbus w you and trip and you showed us nothing but love. u ain’t deserve this," one wrote, while another added: "Wtf bro you were the nicest person all you did was make people laugh and spread positivity I’ll miss you forever the world is a less fun place without you RIP."

