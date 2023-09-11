It’s been 11 years since Danny Dyer called the 9/11 attackers ‘slags’ on Twitter

Over its history, social media has provided us with some truly legendary content that will live long in the memory.

Today is the 11 year anniversary of one such tweet, in which British actor Danny Dyer called the 9/11 attackers “slags”.

The horrifying attacks on 11 Septemer 2001 claimed the lives of 2,977 victims when 19 terrorists hijacked and crashed four planes in a co-ordinated attack on the United States.

The events shocked the world and the disbelief at what actually occurred has continued for years following.

11 years after the attacks in 2012, Dyer took to Twitter to express just that, writing in typical Cockney fashion: “Can’t believe it’s been nearly 11 years since them slags smashed into the twin towers it still freaks my nut out to this day.”

At the time, Dyer deleted the tweet shortly after posting it, but not before several screenshots saw it go down in internet history.

“Can’t believe it’s been 11 years since Danny Dyer’s brilliant 9/11 tweet,” one person wrote.





Some pointed out that we have reached the point where the tweet sent by Danny Dyer is as far away from us as it was after the events of 9/11.

One X/Twitter user explained: “Realising it’s now as many years since Danny Dyer’s tweet as it was between 9/11 and him writing it.”

Another said: “We are now as far away from Danny Dyer's 9/11 tweet as Danny Dyer's 9/11 tweet was from 9/11.”

