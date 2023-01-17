Harrison Ford tells David Blaine to 'get the f**k out of his house' following a card trick

A resurfaced video of Harrison Ford telling magician David Blaine to “get the f**k out of his house” from 2013 has gone viral all over again.

In the clip, Blaine asks the veteran actor to hold the deck and think of a card for the trick.

“Think of any card in the deck. Great hold the card. You’re thinking of a card? Do I know what card you’re thinking of?” says the enigmatic illusionist.

The Indiana Jones star just looks at the magician, who once spent 44 days in a perspex box hoisted over London, as he continues to speak.

“Your card just left the deck, just now. Look through the deck your card isn’t there. Go ahead, look. It’s not there. You won’t see it there. It’s nowhere.”

Ford holds the deck, peering through the pack as Blaine asks, “Can we take a knife and cut it right there? Say your card out loud.” after Blaine asks Ford for a piece of fruit.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Ford announces the card he was looking for: the nine of hearts

Blaine cuts into the orange that Ford said he could slice into, saying “See inside? See there’s a card in the orange. See how there’s one card inside? Please remove it. Take it out. Pull it out, open it out.”

The crumpled-looking card is then held up to the camera to reveal that is none other than the nine of hearts, which is met with squeals off-camera from an unnamed person, perhaps his wife Callista Flockhart.

Completely taken aback, he stands there, card in hand, before saying, “Get the f**k out of my house.”

The clip was reshared on Twitter by author James Leighton and everyone enjoyed Ford's response.





















The clip had resurfaced on TikTok in 2021 via the @messingwithreality. It has subsequently been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter.

The video is originally from 2013’s Real or Magic, a special by Blaine.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.