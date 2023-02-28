Celebrities
Drake's 'passive aggressive' reaction to being called old has TikTok in hysterics

A Drake interview has left TikTok in hysterics after a comment about his age left him too stunned to speak.

In a candid conversation with rapper Lil Yachty, the OVO hitmaker said he'd "just left 35", to which Yachty said: "You're getting up there."

The remark hilariously caught the 36-year-old off-guard, who responded "well... alright" before taking a brief moment to gather his thoughts.

"How old are you?" Drake quipped back while taking a sip of his drink.

The pair shared a back-and-forth about the age difference, with Drake saying "You have confidence at 25 because you're 25. It's so cool now.

"It's cool to you that you're 25, I get it. I was there. I was 25 too."

The snippet from Yachty's Moody Conversation series was soon shared to TikTok, with thousands of comments about the light-hearted "passive-aggressive" tone.

"That pause? Feelings were hurt," one said, while another added: "[Drake's] crying on the inside."

"He looked at the cameras like.. y’all gon delete this right," a third humoured.

Meanwhile, one TikToker highlighted: "'I just left 35' is a crazy way to say 36."

The Toronto rapper also took a moment to share a bizarre analogy, in which he claimed to relate to women with "huge t**s".

Drake recalled a conversation with his therapist, who apparently said: "You know, no matter what kind of woman you’re chasing physically, you have the biggest t**s in the room. Nobody can think about anything else other than just your gigantic t**s."


He said: "All the preconceived notions, they can’t see past the gigantic t**s unless they talk to you and then they’re like, ‘Oh wow, your t**s are huge but you’re super smart. You’re really nice and kind.’

"So it’s interesting. That’s why I relate to girls with huge t**s."

