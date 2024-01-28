Drew Barrymore once got catfished on a dating app by an 'NFL player'

Drew Barrymore candidly shared the time she experienced catfishing first-hand from someone claiming to be an NFL player.

During an episode of her popular series The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress told viewers about the time she was tricked online.

"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," she told co-host Ross Mathews. "So, I wrote to him and I was like, 'Oh my God, I went to the first practice game.'"

"He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams — he’s a musician that thought he was being cute," she continued.

"How should I feel about this?"

Her co-host responded by saying she should feel "lied to" and "robbed."

She then explained how the man tried his luck one more time.

"The guy was like, 'Hey, Drewski,' and I was like, 'I hate you … You pithy, deceiving, playful — you’ve made me feel stupid,'" she said.

“'I don’t know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"

The snippet was later shared on Instagram, where it racked up hundreds of fan comments.

"Where are Drew's friends to introduce her to men? She deserves better than that," one person wrote, while another suggested: "If it’s hell out there for Drew Barrymore, can you imagine what it’s like for the rest of us?!??!"

Meanwhile, a third reiterated: "When Drew can't even get a date with normal guys we know that it is truly the end."

