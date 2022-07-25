Elon Musk has called rumours that he slept with his friend and Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife “total bs”.

Reports coming from the Wall Street Journal claim that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO had an alleged affair with Nicole Shanahan in December while she and her husband Brin were separated but still living together.

The billionaire responded to a tweet which claimed that the affair had led to Brin and Shanahan’s divorce and the men’s friendship ending.

The tweet read: “Elon Musk’s allegedly banged Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife leading to the couple’s divorce filing. The two are apparently no longer friends.”

But, Musk directly responded to the tweet refuting the claims made against him and claiming he and Brin were partying together the previous night.

Musk responded: “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!

“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

The original poster of the tweet urged Musk to “keep your d**k in your pants” because “they’re out for your head”, to which Musk had a very revealing response.



Musk replied: “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”

The allegations come after it emerged Musk secretly fathered twins with a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink in November 2021.

The children were born just weeks before a surrogate gave birth to Musk and Grimes’ second child.

