Elon Musk told to 'stay away' after telling Taylor Swift what to do with her music

Taylor Swift fans have told billionaire Musk exactly where to go after the X/Twitter CEO told her what to do with her music.
In a social media post, the global superstar singer revealed more information about her upcoming album and finally gave fans the answers to the names of the tracks that will be appearing on it.
The new album, titled 1989 (Taylor’s Version), is a re-record of her fifth studio album, which will also feature five unheard “vault” songs that will be completely new to her listeners.
After having fans on a wild goose chase all day, she revealed: “It’s a new soundtrack. Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously.
“Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).”
In the replies, Musk gave Swift some unsolicited advice that appears to have rubbed the Swifties up the wrong way.
He wrote: “I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform.”
One fan told Musk exactly what they thought of that, writing: “GET A JOB STAY AWAY FROM HER FRE*K.”
Another person mocked: “Great point. If she posted some videos of her singing she could become a millionaire in no time from the ad revenue.”
“No one asked, babe,” said someone else.
One Swiftie argued: “She's so powerful she has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her.”
