'Emotional' update shared on porn star Emily Willis after she fell into a coma

The stepfather of adult star Emily Willis has given an update on her condition after she was hospitalised.

In early February, reports began to circulate that the 25-year-old porn star was in a critical condition. Willis had been found unresponsive and was being treated in hospital.

Now, in a recent update, her stepfather told TMZ that Willis had been in a coma but is now awake, can smile and is able to follow people with her eyes. She also reportedly “became emotional” after her family spoke to her.

But, her stepfather Michael made the devastating revelation that Willis' recovery is not thought to go much further than it already has.



He previously explained to the gossip site that Willis had been in a rehab centre for eight days when she suffered a cardiac arrest on 5 February. She had been in the centre to get healthy and was committed to accepting treatment for substance abuse.

The family has disputed reports that she overdosed, and a toxicology report confirmed there were no drugs in her system at the time.

Her stepfather explained the family hopes to bring her back close to her family home in St. George, Utah.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover treatment and travel costs. The page explained: “With hearts heavier than we ever imagined possible, we find ourselves reaching out for support and care for our beloved Emily Willis—a cherished daughter, sister, and a beacon of light in the lives of all who know her.

“Recently, Emily's world, and ours, was turned upside down when she was admitted to the hospital, marking the beginning of an incredibly tough and unforeseen battle. With every ounce of her remarkable strength and bravery, Emily is fighting.”

