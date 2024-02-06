Porn star Emily Willis in a 'critical condition' in hospital

Popular porn star Emily Willis is in a critical condition after suffering an alleged overdose, according to reports.

The adult film actor was taken to a medical facility in Thousand Oaks, California, on Sunday after emergency services received a call about an unresponsive 25-year-old, according to TMZ.

Sources told the entertainment news site that Willis is currently being treated in the hospital’s critical care unit. Although her exact condition remains unknown.

The model and influencer was also apparently transported to the clinic from a well-known rehabilitation unit in Malibu, where she was receiving treatment for addiction, TMZ claims.

Willis has amassed a broad fanbase, with 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone, and a number of roles outside the adult industry.

She recently starred in a sci-fi horror film called Divinity, alongside Bella Thorne, and appeared in a particularly gory Slipknot music video, where she feasted on a man’s blood and brains from his open skull.

She has even launched her own clothing line, called Em Fatale, which has a similarly dark edge.

Her skills also extend to more mainstream work, having featured in Penthouse Magazine and winning its model (or “pet”) of the month accolade back in 2019.

News of the tragic situation has been met with devastation on social media, with supporters wishing her a full and speedy recovery.

Adin Ross reacted to the news in a livestream, saying: “Damn. Prayers in the chat, you never want to see this chat.

“Hope she’s OK, hope she recovers well. F**k drugs, literally, f**k drugs.”

Meanwhile, an X/Twitter user cited the names of August Ames and Jesse Jane – both of whom were adult film stars whose lives were cut painfully short.

Ames, a Canadian porn actor, died by suicide at the age of 23 back in 2017, while Jane was found dead in January of this year, at the age of 43, alongside her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller at their home in Oklahoma.

“August Ames. Jesse Jane. And now Emily Willis,” the fan wrote. “How much more will you all take from me?”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

