Everything Everywhere All At Once featured a hilarious dig at YouTube conspiracy theorists

Everything Everywhere All at Once got every Oscar all at once on Sunday night.

The head-spinning movie left some viewers bewildered by its tightly woven multiverse storyline - and swept the board on Hollywood's biggest night.

The plot is centred on Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a laundromat owner who is destined to save all of existence.



Throughout the film, we see her demonstrating an array of skills borrowed from different timelines - all from lives that appear more impressive than the one she's living in the movie.

As a result, we see the kaleidoscopic vision of everything she's learned from her alternate existences, which helps her to become the savior of all realities in the movie.

At one point, images of all of the 'Evelyns' are cycled through, in rapid fire, on screen. Fans took the clip and slowed it down, allowing viewers to get a closer look at every version of the protagonist.

One of them - which you can spot at the minute mark below - seems to be a pretty neat dig at conspiracy theorists.

Illustrating one alternative timeline in which Evelyn existed, she's seen as the face of an illuminati-focused conspiracy theory video on a streaming site.

Given how many people have fallen down the tin-foil hat rabbit hole in this life, it's pretty understandable that if you get to live infinite existences you'll end up believing all kinds of nonsense.

