23 of the best Oscars 2023 memes

Another year, another round of triumphs and upsets, as the Oscars invited the inevitable bevy of meme-worthy reactions.

From Everything Everywhere All at Once stealing the show to Hugh Grant giving “a**hole” interview responses, to the most notorious slap in the face of all, there’s been plenty to talk about at the after-parties.

Elsewhere, host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes about Will Smith, Babylon and Tom Cruise raised countless eyebrows but Lady Gaga and Rihanna’s performances simply raised the roof.

And whilst many will argue that the likes of Cate Blanchett and Angela Bassett were robbed of well-deserved glory at this year’s ceremony, the successes of Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis proved that no woman should ever be told she’s past her prime.

Here are our favourite reactions to the highs and lows of the night, courtesy of Twitter.

Reaction to Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser's best actor wins





And to others' loss

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford's friendship

The pair starred together in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984. Almost four decades later, their reunion was one of the highlights of the night,

Hugh Grant's bizarre interview

Jimmy Kimmel's monologue and question to Malala Yousafzai

Andrew Garfield's reaction to Kimmel was a meme in itself

Lady Gaga's performance

And other key moments



