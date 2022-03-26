Tributes have poured in following the death of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The band announced that the musician had died at age 50 on Twitter:
“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band’s official account tweeted.
“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.
“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
They had been due to perform at a festival in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday night but they pulled out shortly before the news broke. No cause of death has been released as of yet.
Hawkins, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997, is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children. The pair have been married since 2005.
After the news of his death broke, fellow musicians and famous faces took to Twitter to pay tribute to Hawkins:
Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news.https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/foo-fighters-drummer-taylor-hawkins-031135202.html\u00a0\u2026— Paul Stanley (@Paul Stanley) 1648266449
I am devastated to hear the news of one of my favorite drummers Taylor Hawkins has passed. Blessings to the family and to the band. I\u2019m so sorry for your loss. Taylor you will be missed! #taylorhawkins #foofighters #drummerpic.twitter.com/FJAFQOa76X— SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) 1648269148
My heart is broken. This is devastating. Our love goes out to the Foos and their familieshttps://twitter.com/foofighters/status/1507552958988255234\u00a0\u2026— Lzzy Hale (@Lzzy Hale) 1648264416
Devastated by the loss of Taylor Hawkins. He truly did the impossible, becoming an iconic drummer when there was already an iconic drummer in the band. A true rockstar. Deepest condolences to his family, his friends and his band mates. #FooFighters— The Lumineers (@The Lumineers) 1648283092
Gutting news about the universally loved Taylor Hawkins, I feel for his family having to deal with this loss and Im devastated for Dave Grohl - once a drummer who lost his lead singer and now a lead singer who has just lost his drummer #RIP— Andy Bush (@Andy Bush) 1648284911
It takes bravery to step behind a drum kit when the man performing in front of you is one of the best to ever do it. It takes talent to remain there for 25 years. Taylor Hawkins had both in abundance. An absolute powerhouse and a gigantic loss. RIP.— Jonny Sharples (@Jonny Sharples) 1648279581
Sending all our love to the @foofighters, Taylor's family, friends, crew and fans. Thank you Taylor Hawkins for being Taylor Hawkinspic.twitter.com/EoWK3mNdmK— O2 Academy Brixton (@O2 Academy Brixton) 1648285445
I can\u2019t believe today. This is my eldest son photobombing Taylor Hawkins. Taylor was the most delightful \u201cfamous person\u201d I think I\u2019ve ever met. Just a true, beautiful soul. He seemed to have a pure love of music and people. A sense of fun. Devastating to hear he\u2019s gone.pic.twitter.com/Vb9vjXdHWz— Shaun Keaveny \ud83d\udc99 (@Shaun Keaveny \ud83d\udc99) 1648280417
Taylor Hawkins was the only drummer rad enough to be Dave Grohl's drummer. RIP.— dan hett (@dan hett) 1648280941
So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins\u2019 passing, what an incredible talent, who didn\u2019t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace— FINNEAS (@FINNEAS) 1648267016
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94— Nickelback (@Nickelback) 1648265502
Taylor Hawkins might\u2019ve been the only drummer alive who could support Dave Grohl and not make you wish Grohl was sitting behind the kit.— Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@Stephen Thomas Erlewine) 1648265026
God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e— Tom Morello (@Tom Morello) 1648265699
Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x— Liam Gallagher (@Liam Gallagher) 1648282928
