Tributes have poured in following the death of Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band announced that the musician had died at age 50 on Twitter:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band’s official account tweeted.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

They had been due to perform at a festival in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday night but they pulled out shortly before the news broke. No cause of death has been released as of yet.



Hawkins, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997, is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children. The pair have been married since 2005.

After the news of his death broke, fellow musicians and famous faces took to Twitter to pay tribute to Hawkins:

