Gary Lineker sabotaged by porn noises during live BBC broadcast

BBC presenter Gary Lineker was left temporarily flustered after explicit porn noises started playing during a live broadcast.

He was about to throw to Alan Shearer on the commentary gantry for the FA Cup replay between Wolves and Liverpool when the noises could be heard loudly playing in the studio.

As he struggled to contain his laughter, he said: "I don't who's making that noise ... Alan, it's toasty in this studio, it's a bit noisy as well, somebody's sending something on someone's phone, I think, joking."

He later revealed that he'd found the source of the X-rated noises: an old phone taped to the back of his chair.

At least one viewer was relieved by the reveal, saying: "Was genuinely worried Danny Murphy was having the time of his life out of shot."

Radio DJ Rich Hall remarked: "There was a moment in every living room where a mild panic ensued that the noises were coming from people’s personal phones and not the MOTD studio!"

Another made a reference to the Balearic Island-based ladies man Wayne, his semi-famous brother.

Specsavers - always keen to get in on the latest viral trend - speculated that it was a dastardly plot by McCoys crisps. Lineker is known for fronting the Walkers Crisps brand in commercials.

It wasn't the only notable moment of the night - the floodlights temporarily went out moments into the game.

All of the drama meant that, remarkably, the broadcast of a rather middling fixture ended up occupying the top 7 trending spots in the UK for a time.

