Who is the greatest of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? It’s the kind of debate many of us have spent hours having down the pub, and it often divides opinion right down the middle.

Everyone has their own take, and two of the most outspoken people on the subject on social media are frenemies Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan.

The highlight of their latest exchange on the subject saw Lineker hand out the best response after being called an 'arse licker' in showing his support for Messi.

Their latest Twitter spat kicked off after Lineker replied to a tweet containing an old quote from Sir Alex Ferguson, saying that while Cristiano Ronaldo would still shine in the lower leagues, Messi would be less effective.

“This is nonsensical,” the Match of the Day host wrote. “I know we don’t tend to look beyond these shores very much, and I’m sure Sir Alex is being supportive of one of his own, but even as recently as this summer, Messi almost single-handedly won the Copa America for Argentina. They’re both greats.”



Hitting out at Lineker, Morgan replied: “It’s perfectly sensical, Jugs. Messi’s clearly lost his magic since leaving Barca. Ronaldo’s kept it at many clubs/countries incl back at United now. That’s why he’s the [GOAT].”

What followed was a long exchange, with Morgan pointing out that Ronaldo was still going strong at the age of 37 while Messi was struggling for form at PSG.

Things then took a turn when Lineker said: “Players will always be judged on their prime years. By your criteria Maradona would be considered average. I know you’re always texting Ronaldo and desperately want him to like you, but you can do that without disrespecting other greats.”

The pair had their latest Twitter spat about Messi and Ronaldo Getty

“Ooooohhhh, someone’s getting touchy! It’s not my fault Ronaldo’s playing so much better than Messi..,” Morgan wrote, adding: “ps For the record, I think Maradona’s the 2nd best player ever - after @Cristiano.”

Lineker added: “Watching the game, I think I may have just got a glimpse of your feet hanging from @Cristiano’s shorts.”

“Mate, when it comes to sycophantic obsequious arse-licking, your fangirl worship of Messi even as he fades into mediocrity is in a class of its own!” Morgan hit out.

Lineker then appeared to have the last word, posting a still from Morgan’s interview with Ronaldo where he said he “had good abdominals” and attempting to be pally with him.

It’s pretty much the best response he could have had after being accused of ‘a*** licking’. Argument over, as far as we’re concerned.

It comes after Lineker took the opportunity to troll Morgan after he confirmed his return to TV with a new show that promises to share all his 'uncensored' opinions.

