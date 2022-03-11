Piers Morgan is coming back to TV with a new show that promises to share all his 'uncensored' opinions and longtime rival Gary Lineker obviously had to troll him for it.

On Wednesday, Morgan announced he would be returning to TV with Piers Morgan: Uncensored a show that will "cancel the cancel culture" on talkTV - Rupert Murdoch's new British television station.

"A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job that I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion," Morgan said in a video posted to his Twitter.

Morgan was the subject of cancel culture last year when he insinuated Meghan Markle was lying about her suicidal thoughts while part of the Royal Family on Good Morning Britain. Morgan ended up in a verbal altercation with weatherman Alex Beresford and stormed off the set.

Lineker, who loves to take a jab at the British television personality jumped at the opportunity to sarcastically respond to Morgan, pointing out that the 56-year-old often shares his views.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Morgan is well-known for getting himself into trouble with his controversial opinions, some of which Lineker has become involved in. The two have a long history of butting heads on social media.

In August, Morgan downplayed the mental health of athletes by comparing their stressors to that of a pediatric surgeon; to which, Lineker scolded Morgan.

In 2019, Lineker trolled Morgan for prematurely celebrating an Arsenal goal.

But perhaps the best example of Lineker trolling Morgan was last year when Morgan criticized Daniel Craig's outfit for not being James Bond enough. Lineker responded to Morgan, "I don’t think he’s James Bond in real life. I think that’s a fictional character. Always here to help."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.